Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 107,350 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107,350 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 569.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

