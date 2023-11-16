Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 155,600 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

IP opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

