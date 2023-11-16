Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 45,500 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.