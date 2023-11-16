Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

COF opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COF. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock worth $1,608,745 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

