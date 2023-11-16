Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) versus Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Head to Head Comparison

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Eneti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Eneti $199.33 million 1.89 $105.70 million ($0.57) -17.07

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Caravelle International Group and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eneti has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.16%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Eneti -11.53% 3.59% 3.14%

Summary

Eneti beats Caravelle International Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc. engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

