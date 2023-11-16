Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5006 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Cardinal Health has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

CAH stock opened at $101.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $105.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.92.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 677.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,477,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,591,000 after buying an additional 599,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

