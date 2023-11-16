Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Carrefour Trading Down 1.1 %
CRRFY opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.21.
Carrefour Company Profile
