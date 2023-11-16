Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Carrefour Trading Down 1.1 %

CRRFY opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

