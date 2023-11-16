Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

