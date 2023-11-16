Castings P.L.C. Plans Dividend of GBX 4.13 (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.13 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Castings Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGS opened at GBX 392 ($4.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £170.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,210.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 374.69. Castings has a twelve month low of GBX 322.80 ($3.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 428 ($5.26).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on shares of Castings in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Castings

In related news, insider Steve Mant bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £3,841 ($4,716.93). 21.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Featured Stories

