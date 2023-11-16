Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Catalent Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 584,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLT
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Catalent
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.