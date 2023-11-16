Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Catalent Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.36. 584,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Greisch purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalent to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLT

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.