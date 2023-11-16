Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. 532,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,447. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock worth $158,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Catalent by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

