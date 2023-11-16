Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,200 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 2,491,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,454.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 3.2 %

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

