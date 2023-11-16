Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Centene by 53.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Centene by 25.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 923,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 2.6% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Centene by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Centene by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

