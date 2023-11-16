Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 9.6% in October

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 554,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $451,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,081.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CENT

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,997. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.