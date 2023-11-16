Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 12,511 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

