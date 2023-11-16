Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $19.21 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,341,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 677,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,704,000 after purchasing an additional 504,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day moving average is $106.01.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

