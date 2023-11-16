Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $28.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $28,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $246.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

