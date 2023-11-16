Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $30.38 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

