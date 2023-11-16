Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $30.93 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.7% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,316,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $517,713,000 after acquiring an additional 317,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 610,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,087,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 103.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $396.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.85 and a 200-day moving average of $391.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.