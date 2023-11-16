Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.