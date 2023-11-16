Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,220 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $32,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,065,720,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.