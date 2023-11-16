Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 2,496 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

