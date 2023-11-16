Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,246,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 610.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $22.72.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
