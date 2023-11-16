Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 11,958 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

