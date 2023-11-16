Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 22,339 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 849.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.