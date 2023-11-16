Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

