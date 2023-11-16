Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 8,076 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $72,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

PNOV stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.