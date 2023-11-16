Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,187 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,555,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,759 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $117,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,408,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,088,000 after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $259.23 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.24 and a 52 week high of $262.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.29 and its 200 day moving average is $249.58. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.