Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 14,063 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

