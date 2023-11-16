Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after buying an additional 711,832 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 479,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.78 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.