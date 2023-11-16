Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.33 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

