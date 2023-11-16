Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,678 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

