Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,497,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $66.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

