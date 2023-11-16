Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $189.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

