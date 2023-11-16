Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,187 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $232.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.