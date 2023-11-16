Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,883 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.71% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $430,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $44.25 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $41.54 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

