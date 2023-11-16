ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after buying an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after buying an additional 799,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after buying an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHX traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.93. 226,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,347. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $38.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

