Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,172,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $716,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $204.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.