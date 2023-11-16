Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $653.25 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Elevance Health worth $653,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.27.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $456.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $450.31 and a 200-day moving average of $453.72.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.