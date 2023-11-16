Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Welltower worth $413,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $86.29 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

