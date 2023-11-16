Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.34% of Watsco worth $479,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $381.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.06 and a 200 day moving average of $358.83. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $406.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

