Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 1,004 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.37 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $94.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

