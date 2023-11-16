Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,066 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $599.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.20. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $613.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

