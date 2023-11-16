Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.42. 194,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average is $203.74.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

