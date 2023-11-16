Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 795,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,569. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.