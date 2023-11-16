Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,954,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,003 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after buying an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after acquiring an additional 339,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.27. 2,003,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,062,104. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.