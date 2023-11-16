Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

