Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $43,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Chemed by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,157,220. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Stock Down 1.5 %

CHE opened at $578.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.08. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $481.99 and a 52 week high of $590.58.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

