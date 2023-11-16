Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 16,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $100.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.29. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.04%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CHMI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

In other news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 8,621 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $29,914.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 30,128 shares in the company, valued at $104,544.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 955.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 170,260 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 117.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 279,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

