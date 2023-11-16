Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,830,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 21,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Chewy Stock Up 4.8 %

CHWY opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. Chewy has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

